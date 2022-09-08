Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar visits ancestral village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 10:36 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in his home state Rajasthan on Thursday and visited his ancestral village Kithana in Jhunjhunu district.

Dhankhar reached Kithana by helicopter and was accorded a warm welcome by the local people.

He visited a school, offered prayers at a temple, and laid the foundation stone of another school. The vice president also interacted with people.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, local MLAs and other public representatives were present with him.

The vice president was scheduled to offer prayers at the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and the Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar before heading for Jaipur.

In Jaipur, Dhankhar is scheduled to meet with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra around 3.40 pm and attend a function of the Bar Council of Rajasthan in the evening before returning to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

