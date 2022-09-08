Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 11:50 IST
VP Dhankhar greets people on Onam
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Onam.

Celebrated to honour the memory of King Mahabali, Onam symbolises the values of honesty, compassion and sacrifice, he said in a tweet.

''May the spirit of Onam bring peace, prosperity & happiness in everyone's lives,'' Dhankhar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

