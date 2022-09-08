VP Dhankhar greets people on Onam

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Onam.

Celebrated to honour the memory of King Mahabali, Onam symbolises the values of honesty, compassion and sacrifice, he said in a tweet.

''May the spirit of Onam bring peace, prosperity & happiness in everyone's lives,'' Dhankhar added.

