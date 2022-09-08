Japan ruling party says 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with Unification Church
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A top official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday said a party investigation found that 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with the Unification Church and 17 received election help.
Revelations about ties between the LDP and the church have emerged following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, sparking anger throughout Japan and taking Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's support ratings to their lowest since he took office last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Unification Church
- Liberal Democratic Party
- Shinzo Abe
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former PM of Japan late Shinzo Abe worked to bring Japan and India closer; current PM Fumio Kishida working further for it: PM Modi.
Japan PM Kishida apologises for party members' ties with Unification Church
Japan PM Kishida apologises for his party's ties with Unification Church
INSIGHT-Unification Church ex-members in Japan rail at politicians who embraced it
INSIGHT-Unification Church ex-members in Japan rail at politicians who embraced it