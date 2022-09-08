Left Menu

Japan ruling party says 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with Unification Church

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:59 IST
Japan ruling party says 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with Unification Church
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A top official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday said a party investigation found that 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with the Unification Church and 17 received election help.

Revelations about ties between the LDP and the church have emerged following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, sparking anger throughout Japan and taking Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's support ratings to their lowest since he took office last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022