Haryana: Kejriwal urges people to vote for AAP in Adampur bypoll

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to vote for his party in the bypoll to Adampur assembly seat.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Haryana, addressed a rally here and said Adampur will be the gateway for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form its government in the state in 2024.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Haryana assembly as an MLA. Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The Adampur seat is a stronghold of Bishnoi. ''After two years, (assembly) elections will be held in Haryana and this (bypoll) is a trailer. We are sitting in Adampur and the by-election will take place in three to four months. Give one chance to Kejriwal. If I am not able to change Haryana, then kick me out,'' said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor said, "Make us victorious from Adampur, I assure you that the AAP will form government in Haryana. Adampur will be the gateway for the AAP to form government in Haryana in 2024.'' Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Centre for imposing taxes on edible items, including milk, wheat, rice and honey, and blamed it for rising inflation in the country.

In a bid to strike an emotional chord with people, Kejriwal said he has many relatives in Adampur and called referred to himself as 'Haryana Ka chhora'.

He also recalled his school and college days in Hisar.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Kejriwal led his party's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Adampur. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP supporters were carrying national flags while loudspeakers blared patriotic songs during the rally.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had kicked-off his party's 'Make India No. 1' campaign from his home town of Hisar.

