Turkey's Erdogan says wants grain from Russia to be exported too

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, and its president Vladimir Putin was right about grains exported from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal going to wealthy countries, not poor ones.

Speaking at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart, Erdogan said Putin was uncomfortable with these grains going to countries that sanction Russia. On Wednesday, Putin floated adding limits to Ukrainian grain exports.

