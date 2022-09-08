Turkey's Erdogan says wants grain from Russia to be exported too
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, and its president Vladimir Putin was right about grains exported from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal going to wealthy countries, not poor ones.
Speaking at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart, Erdogan said Putin was uncomfortable with these grains going to countries that sanction Russia. On Wednesday, Putin floated adding limits to Ukrainian grain exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Croatian
- Ukrainian
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Turkish
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Erdogan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GRAPHIC-How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's six-month mark
Braving mines and missiles to bring aid to Ukraine’s displaced population
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion