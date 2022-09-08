Turkey's Erdogan says wants grain from Russia to be exported too

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, and its president Vladimir Putin was right about grains exported from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal going to wealthy countries, not poor ones.

Speaking at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart, Erdogan said Putin was uncomfortable with these grains going to countries that sanction Russia. On Wednesday, Putin floated adding limits to Ukrainian grain exports.

