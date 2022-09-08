Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:50 IST
"Jagan unhappy" talks trigger Cabinet revamp speculation in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Sep 8 (PTI): Political circles in Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with speculation of a reshuffle of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led cabinet, with the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP having a go at each other over the issue.

Reddy was reportedly unhappy over his ministers' response to certain charges by the opposition TDP involving his family and made known his displeasure to them at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Information Minister Ch S V Gopala Krishna is learnt to have asked the Information Commissioner T V K Reddy to hereafter send him cuttings of all adverse press reports daily morning so that he could issue a rebuttal.

In this backdrop, talks are doing the rounds that the CM may revamp his Cabinet in November, by dropping at least three or four ministers.

Earlier in April this year the AP Council of Ministers was reorganised when about half the then incumbents were dropped and fresh faces inducted.

TDP MLC and general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to take a dig at Reddy on the issue.

“Why change them (ministers) that many times? It will be enough if you are replaced,” Lokesh commented.

YSRCP leader and Former Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) hit back at Lokesh over the tweet. “How did you become minister (in 2017)? Don’t you remember that five ministers had to be removed to accommodate you in the Cabinet?” Nani asked Lokesh.

It would be better for Lokesh to tweet that as well, the YSRC spokesman added.

