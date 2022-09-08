Left Menu

Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health

A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall. On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:12 IST
Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral", the palace said in a statement. A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors. The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Truss said the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said.

