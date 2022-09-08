British parliament: Queen in our thoughts and prayers
Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.
"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said.
