UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she said.
"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
