Left Menu

UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:16 IST
UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she said.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022