UK opposition leader Starmer 'deeply worried' about Queen Elizabeth

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:34 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth's health had declined.

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon," he said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery," he added.

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

