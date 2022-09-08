Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are concerned for Her Majestys health, as members of her family travelled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.The announcement comes a day after the queen cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health,'' as members of her family travelled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.

The announcement comes a day after the queen cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

The palace says the queen is "comfortable" and remains at Balmoral. Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were travelling to be with her, officials said.

Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime." "My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said on Twitter.

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

