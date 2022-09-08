J P Agarwal replaces Mukul Wasnik as Cong in-charge for Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Jai Prakash Agarwal as the party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh in place of Mukul Wasnik, who had requested for relieving him of the responsibility.

Wasnik will, however, continue as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary but will oversee other organisational matters.

''Congress president has accepted the request of Mukul Wasnik to relieve him from his current responsibility as general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, so that he can oversee other organisational matters,'' an official communication from the party said on Thursday.

''Congress president has appointed Jai Prakash Agarwal as AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect,'' it added.

The party said it appreciates Wasnik's contribution as the general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

