Left Menu

Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Khan for contempt of court - media

A Pakistani court decided on Thursday to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, local broadcasters reported, which could lead to his disqualification from politics if convicted. The judges also warned Khan's lawyers repeatedly on Thursday, saying he was not understanding the sensitivity of the matter, the broadcasters said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:59 IST
Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Khan for contempt of court - media

A Pakistani court decided on Thursday to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, local broadcasters reported, which could lead to his disqualification from politics if convicted. Khan is accused of threatening a judge who had ruled against one of his close aides facing treason charges.

"We will not spare you," Khan had said in a public rally last month, naming a female judge, who declined bail to his aide. Four local TV channels said that following Thursday's decision he would be indicted in two weeks.

The decision was announced by a five-member panel of Islamabad High Court, they said, after giving Khan chances to reconsider an earlier response to the court where he expressed regret over the remarks rather than giving an outright apology. The judges also warned Khan's lawyers repeatedly on Thursday, saying he was not understanding the sensitivity of the matter, the broadcasters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022