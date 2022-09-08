White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family
The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.
"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
