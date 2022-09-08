Left Menu

Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 21:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden wants to ensure that the United States has "other available options" to ensure that Iran does not achieve nuclear weapons capability, if efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal fail, a White House spokesperson said. National security spokesman John Kirby said Washington would remain active in pushing for reimplementation of the agreement, but its patience was "not eternal."

"Even as he has fostered and encouraged and pushed for a diplomatic path, (Biden) has conveyed to the rest of the administration that he wants to make sure that we have other available options to us to potentially achieve that solid outcome of the no nuclear weapons capability for Iran," he said.

