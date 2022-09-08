U.S. orders 100 mln COVID tests in 'limited' resupply, White House says
The Biden administration will boost the U.S. stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than over 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
The White House, which has asked Congress for more pandemic money, cited limited current funding in saying the purchase was "insufficient to adequately replenish our existing stockpile of at-home tests" but would help meet testing needs in the coming months.
