Biden, allies underscored support for Ukraine, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 22:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with allies on Thursday to underscore continued support for Ukraine, including through security and economic assistance, the White House said, vowing to continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and other leaders also discussed Russia's weaponization of energy and additional steps to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

