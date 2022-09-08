White House: Biden supports Manchin's permitting reform proposal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 22:45 IST
President Joe Biden supports a proposal by Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin for permitting reform for energy projects, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
Permitting reform would update federal procedures for projects such as pipelines and export facilities.
