DVAC moves SC against Madras HC order on corruption case against SP Velumani

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court against Madras High Court's order, which rejected its objection in connection with a matter relating to the corruption case against ex-minister and AIADMK leader SP Velumani. The plea was mentioned by DVAC counsel before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who agreed to list the matter tomorrow before an appropriate bench.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected the objections raised by the DVAC, Tamil Nadu against the appearance of Additional Solicitor General (ASG), SV Raju for AIADMK leader SP Velumani in the corruption cases. The corruption case against AIADMK leader pertains to two FIRs lodged in connection with the alleged irregularities in the tender award in Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal corporations and amassing disproportionate assets.

Former state minister Velumani had sought quashing of two FIRs registered against him by the DVAC in Chennai and Coimbatore. DVAC, Tamil Nadu in March had raided the residence of the former AIADMK leader.

The minister has been accused of unlawfully awarding Government contracts related to various Muncipilaties and corporations to firms run by his relatives and close aides by flouting the rules and regulations in a multi-crore scam. (ANI)

