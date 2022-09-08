Left Menu

Britain's Queen helped normalise relations with Ireland, PM Martin says

Updated: 08-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Britain's Queen Elizabeth helped normalise relations with nearest neighbour Ireland, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday, remembering a "crucial" 2011 visit, the first by a monarch since independence from London almost a century earlier.

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Martin said in a statement

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

