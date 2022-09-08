Queen Elizabeth served the country "to the last" - Former UK PM Brown
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Queen Elizabeth served the "country to the last" as he offered his condolences to the royal family following the death of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday.
"The United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening," Brown said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Brown
- Commonwealth
- Queen Elizabeth
- Gordon Brown
- The United Kingdom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
Soccer-China defender Browning joins Shanghai Port from Guangzhou
IHCL looks at greenfield, brownfield opportunities in Gujarat
Former British ambassador to Myanmar reportedly detained
British pubs, farms raise alarm over latest CO2 production halt