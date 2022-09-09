QUOTES-Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Here is some reaction to the news: BRITISH PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her." "Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure. She has been our longest-ever reigning monarch."

"It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world." KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF THE UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

“Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign. It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief. We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch. Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world. So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied. For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.” FORMER UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history. It was one of her best achievements that she not only modernised the constitutional monarchy, but produced an heir to her throne who will amply do justice to her legacy, and whose own sense of duty is in the best traditions of his mother and his country. Though our voices may still be choked with sadness we can say with confidence the words not heard in this country for more than seven decades. God Save The King." FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND NICOLA STURGEON

"The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family." ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY

"As we grieve together, we know that, in losing our beloved Queen, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are through decades of extraordinary change in our world, nation and society." U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth. "Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership." U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND JILL BIDEN

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement. "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour." SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

"Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history." GHANAIAN PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO

"The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties. U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

“For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved. Despite spending nearly three quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired individuals on the planet, the Queen made sure her reign was never really about herself — not her fame, not her feelings, not her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice. She offered our contemporary world a living master class it needed badly." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," Former U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement. "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance." IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth." "Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL "Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL "Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th & 21st century. The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family & the people of the UK."

DUTCH KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time."

THE ROYAL HOUSE OF NORWAY "The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away."

KING CARL XVI GUSTAF OF SWEDEN “With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.

"The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history." GERMAN PRESIDENT FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER

"Queen Elizabeth II is a woman who shaped the century. She witnessed and written the contemporary history." GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK

"She was a source of strength and confidence to her country for almost 100 years. Germany will remain eternally grateful to her for reaching out to us for reconciliation after the terror of World War II." ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI

"Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution. "Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ "My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

"A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history." CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth." POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

"My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world." UNITED ARAB EMIRATES VICE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM

"We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world." UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you." CHIEF MINISTER OF GIBRALTAR FABIAN PICARDO

"The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations." "The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

HONDURAN FOREIGN MINISTER EDUARDO ENRIQUE REINA "Our sincere condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, a message of sympathy to her family."

HOUSE OF COMMONS SPEAKER LINDSAY HOYLE "For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the Royal family, but a terrible loss for us all."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER JOHN MAJOR 'We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."

