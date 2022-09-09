Left Menu

Britain's Theresa May: 'It was the honour of my life' to serve Queen

Britain's former prime minister, Theresa May, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, saying it was the honour of her life to have served the monarch as the country's leader. "Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and reassurance. God Save The King."

Britain's former prime minister, Theresa May, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, saying it was the honour of her life to have served the monarch as the country's leader.

"Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and reassurance. She was our constant throughout this great Elizabethan era," May said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"It was the honour of my life to serve her as prime minister. ... Our thoughts and prayers now are with her family. God Save The King."

