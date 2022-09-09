Former U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth
Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday.
"Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes," Trump said on GB News.
