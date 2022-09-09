Left Menu

UK PM Truss spoke to King Charles after Downing Street statement - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 01:19 IST
UK PM Truss spoke to King Charles after Downing Street statement - spokesman
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to King Charles III after making a statement outside her Downing Street office to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and call on Britain to unite around the country's new monarch, her spokesman said on Thursday.

He said she was told about the queen's death at 1530 GMT by her cabinet secretary and would later on Thursday hold a meeting of those of her ministers who would be involved events to pay tribute to the queen, members of the royal household and police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022