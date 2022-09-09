UK PM Truss spoke to King Charles after Downing Street statement - spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 01:19 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to King Charles III after making a statement outside her Downing Street office to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and call on Britain to unite around the country's new monarch, her spokesman said on Thursday.
He said she was told about the queen's death at 1530 GMT by her cabinet secretary and would later on Thursday hold a meeting of those of her ministers who would be involved events to pay tribute to the queen, members of the royal household and police.
