QUOTES-Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Here is some reaction to the news: U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth. "Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership." U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND JILL BIDEN

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement. "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour." SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

"Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history." GHANAIAN PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO

"The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties." SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen's commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world." COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL PATRICIA SCOTLAND

"Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her. During her reign she travelled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations. Between 1971 and 2018, she missed only one Heads of Government Meeting." "The growth and vibrancy of our modern Commonwealth is a credit to her and testament to her dedication, wisdom and leadership."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN "I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother."

"The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end." "Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole."

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty's own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'." JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS

"We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP

"Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us." "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH "Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON "My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN "It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world's longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL "Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN "On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen." DUTCH KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER

"We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time." NORWAY'S KING HARALD

"Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people. KING CARL XVI GUSTAF OF SWEDEN

"With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away. "The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history."

SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER MAGDALENA ANDERSSON "For as long as most of us have been alive, she has been a cherished representative and symbol for Great Britain and the head of state for the many countries of the Commonwealth. My thoughts today are naturally with the Queen's family and the British people, but her passing is a loss for us all."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ "We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI "Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ "My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

"A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history." CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth." POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

"My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world." KAJA KALLAS, PRIME MINISTER OF ESTONIA

"Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire." UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you." CHIEF MINISTER OF GIBRALTAR FABIAN PICARDO

"The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations." "The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

UAE'S PRESIDENT MOHAMED BIN ZAYED "Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country."

ABDULLAH BIN AL HUSSEIN, KING OF JORDAN "Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time."

IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH "I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. I extend profound condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude."

ARGENTINE GOVERNMENT Expressed its "sorrow" at the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that it "stood by the British people and her family in this moment of pain".

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, British monarch. We express our condolences to the royal family, to the United Kingdom and to the British people. Peace to her Soul!".

ECUADORIAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO "Distraught at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose long life and dedication to the service of her people go down in history as an exemplary reign."

PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT MARIO ABDO BENÍTEZ "From the Republic of Paraguay, we convey our condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will always be remembered for her great vocation of service, " said

MEXICAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARCELO EBRARD "Our thoughts and condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom."

COSTA RICA FOREIGN MINISTRY "Costa Rica expresses its heartfelt condolences to the British government and people as well as to the Commonwealth of Nations on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT LAURENTINO CORTIZO

"I send heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth on the physical passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who honored Panama on a historic State Visit six decades ago. Peace to her soul." EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT NAYIB BUKELE

"Her Majesty's legacy will always remain a touchstone for our shared values of empathy, solidarity and service." DOMINICAN REPUBLIC PRESIDENT LUIS ABINADER

"Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and the peoples of the Commonwealth on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her reign of more than 70 years will be remembered for her dedication to democracy and the best causes." GUATEMALAN PRESIDENT ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her leadership will remain a legacy for humanity. We express our deepest condolences to the royal family and the British people." BELIZE FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Known for her sense of duty and devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change." PERUVIAN PRESIDENT PEDRO CASTILLO

"On behalf of the Peruvian people, we express our condolences to the royal family and the entire United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the British monarch. Her legacy of service and leadership will live on in history." PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, GASTON BROWNE

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has had an impactful reign, during which her relations with my State and its people have remained mutually respectful and unchanging." "Before being accorded the role of Head of the State of Antigua and Barbuda, beginning 1st November 1981, Her Majesty was shown great affection by the people of our country on her visits."

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KEITH ROWLEY "Though Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence and later became a Republic, this country recognizes the lasting legacy of Her Majesty."

NIGERIAN PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI "The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place." (Compiled by Alison Williams and Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)