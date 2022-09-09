Left Menu

Bengal CM mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Banerjee tweeted I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode, Banerjee said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:34 IST
Bengal CM mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Her death marked the end of an era, the CM observed. The queen died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Banerjee tweeted ''I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.'' ''An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode,'' Banerjee said. The Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday, ''The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.'' The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral Thursday evening and will return to London next day, the statement said. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new king and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022