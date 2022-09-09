Rahul condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest- serving monarch, and said she had a long and glorious reign.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
''My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.
''She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Elizabeth II
- Scotland
- Gandhi
- Royal Family
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House, New York City Mayor condemn vandalism of Gandhi statue
Give justice to Bilkis Bano, says Priyanka Gandhi
AAP MLAs, led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, reach Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to pray for failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to meet people from various sections of society
Will Rahul Gandhi, Congress apologise on Pegasus issue: BJP