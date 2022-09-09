Rahul condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest- serving monarch, and said she had a long and glorious reign.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

''My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

''She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,'' he said.

