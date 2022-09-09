Left Menu

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages

The man, identified by police as Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested later.This is the latest such incident of hate crime against the Indian-American community in the US.On September 1, An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in California who hurled racist slurs that he is a dirty Hindu and a disgusting dog.On August 26, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are ruining America and should go back to India.The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 09:32 IST
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone from a male caller who even asked her to go back to India.

On Thursday, Chennai-born Jayapal posted a collection of five such audio messages.

In all the messages, portions of which have been redacted because of obscene and abusive content, the male caller is heard threatening her with dire consequences and in one instance she is being asked to go back to her country of origin India.

Jayapal, 55, is the first-ever Indian-American Congresswoman who represents Seattle in the US House of Representatives.

“Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence,” Jayapal, from the Democratic Party, said in a tweet.

Early this summer, a man with a pistol had shown up outside the Congresswoman’s house in Seattle. The man, identified by police as Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested later.

This is the latest such incident of hate crime against the Indian-American community in the US.

On September 1, An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in California who hurled racist slurs that he is a ''dirty Hindu'' and a ''disgusting dog''.

On August 26, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are ''ruining'' America and should ''go back to India''.

The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022