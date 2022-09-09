Left Menu

UP govt offers to bear treatment cost of kidney patient after son appeals to deputy CM

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 09-09-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 09:35 IST
The district administration here has said it will bear the treatment expenses of the father of an 11-year-old boy, who appealed to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for help.

The boy, Sachin, had met Maurya on September 4 during his visit to the district.

District Magistrate Sujit Kumar on Thursday said Sachin's father Ram Naresh was being provided free treatment at a government hospital. ''His dialysis is done three times a week.'' ''The officials of the district hospital have been asked to submit an estimate of his treatment which will be sent to the office of the deputy chief minister,'' he added.

Ram Naresh suffered kidney failure allegedly after being mistreated for jaundice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per directions of the deputy chief minister, Sachin and his two minor sisters will be admitted to residential schools run by the state government where they can live and study for free, the district magistrate said.

The DM has also asked the family members to reach out to him directly in case they need any assistance.

