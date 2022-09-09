Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:34 IST
AAP leaders in Himachal Pradesh, to make electoral promises
AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia are likely to announce on Friday fresh poll promises for voters in Himachal Pradesh where elections are scheduled later this year.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia will also address a public meeting in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi, state AAP spokesman Gaurav Sharma said.

As part of its poll guarantees, the AAP has already promised free and quality education and medical treatment for Himachal residents.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape with the elections, is currently ruling neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.PTI DJI DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

