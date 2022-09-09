Czech minister sees EU deal on emergency liquidity for energy firms

The Czech Republic's industry minister said he was "pretty sure" European Union countries will agree to emergency liquidity support for enegy companies facing soaring collateral costs at a meeting on Friday.

Jozef Sikela said ministers would strive to reach an agreement "which will calm down the markets and not make them nervous", on his arrival to the meeting.

