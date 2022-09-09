Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said her long reign oversaw the transformation of the United Kingdom in many ways.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

''Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a rich legacy of inspired leadership, dignity, and graceful magnanimity. Her long reign oversaw the transformation of her country in many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and the people of the UK. May her soul rest in peace,'' Dhankar tweeted.

