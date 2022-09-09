Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. Her long reign oversaw the transformation of her country in many ways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:51 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said her long reign oversaw the transformation of the United Kingdom in many ways.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

''Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a rich legacy of inspired leadership, dignity, and graceful magnanimity. Her long reign oversaw the transformation of her country in many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and the people of the UK. May her soul rest in peace,'' Dhankar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

