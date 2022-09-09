Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth’s last public engagement was with new UK PM Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II made her final appearance just two days before her death when she met British Prime Minister Liz Truss and asked her to form a new government.Queen Elizabeth II, the UKs longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer residence, after reigning for 70 years.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:55 IST
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Queen Elizabeth II made her final appearance just two days before her death when she met British Prime Minister Liz Truss and asked her to form a new government.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer residence, after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

The Queen, in increasingly frail health, met Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral in Scotland, where the new Conservative Party leader was asked to form a new government after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

''The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,'' The Royal Family tweeted on Tuesday.

Truss is the 15th prime minister appointed by the Queen.

The Queen was photographed shaking hands with Truss while holding a walking cane and her handbag.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson also travelled to Scotland for a formal farewell from the monarch on Tuesday.

Following Tuesday's audiences, the palace announced the Queen would no longer preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting on Wednesday so she could rest.

She has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

It was the first time a prime minister has had to travel to Balmoral for an audience with the Queen, who normally sees incoming leaders at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch experienced episodic mobility issues in June during the jubilee celebrations when she was notably absent from some events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

