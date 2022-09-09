Left Menu

Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul on being Cong chief again

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:48 IST
Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul on being Cong chief again
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president and will reply only when the elections are held.

Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again after he resigned from the post in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, ''I've made my decision; I'm very clear and I'll reply when Congress president election takes place.'' ''It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day,'' Gandhi told reporters.

He said he was not leading this yatra (''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir) and was only participating in it.

Gandhi also said it is the responsibility of everyone in the Opposition to work for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022