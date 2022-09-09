Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at undoing damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at the BJP over its Parivar Bachao remark, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country.Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressurising those who are against them.Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion.

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:57 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at undoing damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at the BJP over its 'Parivar Bachao' remark, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country.

Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressurising those who are against them.

''Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS,'' he said.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has appointed its own people to the institutions of the country.

''They pressurise those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight,'' he told reporters.

Gandhi is undertaking a 3,570-km yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

The BJP has termed it ''Parivar Bachao'' yatra, claiming it is aimed at saving the Gandhi family which is facing corruption charges in the National Herald case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022