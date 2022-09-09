Russian Patriarch Kirill says queen was symbol of tradition for Europe
09-09-2022
Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday that Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of historic traditions for the whole of Europe.
In a statement on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the queen was "an example of the highest culture".
