Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in forging opposition unity: Rahul Gandhi
One vision is being enforced, he said, adding the yatra is a step to communicate that to the people.The yatra will of course help in bringing together the Opposition but that is a separate exercise, the former Congress chief said when asked about what is being done for Opposition unity.Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from here on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in forging Opposition unity even though that is a separate exercise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, he said the idea of this march is to connect with the people, listen to them, understand what they are facing and also communicate to them a few things. Gandhi said the aim is to communicate that India has changed and the ''institutional framework of India has been captured''.
''There is an attempt to place one vision on top of this country which has multiple visions. One vision is being enforced,'' he said, adding the yatra is a step to communicate that to the people.
''The yatra will of course help in bringing together the Opposition but that is a separate exercise,'' the former Congress chief said when asked about what is being done for Opposition unity.
Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from here on Thursday. Amid sounds of drum beats, a sea of tricolour and slogans of ''Bharat Jodo'', the march began from Vivekananda College Road, Agasteeswaram, here on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nine Rajasthan Cong leaders to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi commences Padyatra from Kanyakumari
Tricolour did not come easily, it was earned by Indian people and belongs to every religion and language: Rahul Gandhi at Kanyakumari.
Will be easier to deal with big challenges facing country if Rahul Gandhi becomes Cong chief: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Kanyakumari.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is the country's second freedom struggle and it will go on till divisive forces are defeated, says Congress leader P Chidambaram in Kanyakumari.