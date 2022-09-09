INLD President OP Chautala meets CPI(M) General Secretary Yechury, invites him to Devi Lal Jayanti

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) President and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Friday met Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at his party office in the national capital and invited him for a rally to be held in Fatehabad district on September 25 on the birth anniversary of late Chaudhary Devi Lal. After meeting with Yechury, Chautala addressed the media and said, "September 25 is the birth Anniversary of my beloved father Chaudhary Devi Lal, which we celebrate as 'Samman Diwas'. Sitaram Yechury ji and Devi Lal had a very old relationship and I have come here to invite him. he will attend the rally and there is expected to be a huge gathering."

Speaking on Opposition Unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the INLD President said thattoday every citizen of this country is sad and upset because of the present government, which has divided the country in the name of religion and caste. "They (BJP government) do not love our country. They are concerned with money and engaged in looting the country, so today every citizen of the country is upset," he said.

"Surely the circumstances will be favourable and all the people of the Opposition party will join and there will be a change in power in 2024," Chautala added. In a joint press briefing, Yechury said, "Thanks to Chautala ji for who himself came here and invited me. Chaudhary Devi Lal ji was a great leader of the country and we learned a lot from him. Chautala ji will celebrate his birth Anniversary as 'Samman Diwas' and he has invited the leaders of all Opposition parties.

"The question is that every citizen of the Country is worried and we want how to give relief to them. This responsibility is on all the Opposition parties and how we will fulfil it, we will discuss about it" Yechury said on Opposition unity. Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee are expected to attend the honour day rally to be held in Fatehabad on September 25 organized by INLD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)