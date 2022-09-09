Kremlin: Queen Elizabeth's 'wisdom and authority' in short supply on world stage
The Russian people had "great respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, her "wisdom and authority," the Kremlin said on Friday.
"Such qualities are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.
