Putin to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week.
Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the terms of the deal and he would seek amendments before it is due to be extended in November.
