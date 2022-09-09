Tejashwi's fan travels on foot from Nepal to meet Bihar deputy CM
An admirer of Tejashwi Yadav walked all the way from Nepal to meet the young Bihar deputy chief minister here.
The information was shared by the 33-year-old leader on his Twitter handle wherein he uploaded snaps of himself alongside Anand Sharma, his fan from the neighbouring country.
According to Yadav, Sharma covered the distance carrying aloft national flags of India and Nepal, underscoring the deep ties shared by the two countries.
In the photographs, Sharma can be seen presenting Yadav with a memento, placing a Nepalese cap on the latter's head and a scarf around his neck.
Yadav, who may have shunned his father Lalu Prasad's earthiness while retaining the latter’s gregariousness, obliged Sharma with an autograph on a portrait-sized photograph of himself.
It was not known from which part of Nepal did Sharma begin his trek though even from the border, the distance to Bihar capital happens to be over 300 kilometres. ''Best wishes. Keep smiling'', wrote Yadav beside his signature sharing with Twitterati the elation he felt Thursday night upon receiving the Nepalese admirer at his residence.
