Left Menu

China's Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress

State news agency Xinhua said on Friday that the Politburo discussed a draft amendment to the party constitution in a meeting chaired by Xi, without specifying the changes. Xi is widely expected to break with precedent at the congress that starts on Oct. 16 and secure a third five-year leadership term, cementing his status as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:02 IST
China's Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party. State news agency Xinhua said on Friday that the Politburo discussed a draft amendment to the party constitution in a meeting chaired by Xi, without specifying the changes.

Xi is widely expected to break with precedent at the congress that starts on Oct. 16 and secure a third five-year leadership term, cementing his status as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic. The party's constitution was last amended in 2017 to enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics", a move that burnished Xi's standing.

Political watchers say one possibility is an amendment that shortens the ideology to "Xi Jinping Thought", upgrading its stature to that of "Mao Zedong Thought". Another possible change that would also be seen as an elevation of Xi's power would be to enshrine the "Two Establishes", a recent phrase which means the party establishes Xi as its "core" and his ideas as guiding principles.

Less likely, some pundits have suggested that the constitution could reinstate the paramount position of party chairman, which was abolished in 1982. The party constitution can only be amended during the once-in-five-years congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022