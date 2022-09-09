UK energy support scheme to go ahead as planned - PM's spokesman

Britain will go ahead with plans to introduce an energy price guarantee from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Friday, despite the period of national mourning triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The government will work with the speaker of the House of Commons to introduce any legislation needed once the mourning period has finished, the spokesman added.

