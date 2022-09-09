BJP's swipe at Rahul over price of his T-shirt, Cong says ruling party "rattled"

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra but the Congress hit back saying the ruling party should also talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 10-lakh suit and Rs 1.5 lakh glasses.

''Bharat, dekho,'' (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost Rs 41,257, it claimed.

''Hey...are you scared? Seeing the crowds gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue...Speak on unemployment and inflation.

''If we have to discuss clothes, then it will go to Modi ji's Rs 10 lakh suit and his Rs 1.5 lakh glasses. Tell me what to do,'' the Congress said on its Twitter handle in Hindi while tagging the BJP.

Congress leader and its social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate also tweeted saying, ''Dear BJP, It is visible how your senses have been blown off after seeing the mass revolution! How desperately rattled are you!!!'' Gandhi also had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was ''rattled'' by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi said he is not leading the march but is only participating in it and it is aimed at ''undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS'' by spreading ''hatred'' in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)