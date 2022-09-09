Left Menu

UK PM Truss: King Charles's sense of duty and service is clear, even as he mourns

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:03 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
King Charles maintains a clear sense of duty and service even as he mourns the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday, having spoken to the nation's new monarch on Thursday evening.

"I was grateful to speak to His Majesty last night and offer my condolences. Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear," Truss told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

