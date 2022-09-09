UK PM Truss: King Charles's sense of duty and service is clear, even as he mourns
King Charles maintains a clear sense of duty and service even as he mourns the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday, having spoken to the nation's new monarch on Thursday evening.
"I was grateful to speak to His Majesty last night and offer my condolences. Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear," Truss told parliament.
