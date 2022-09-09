Queen's death caused 'heartfelt outpouring of grief' around the world: UK PM Truss

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says the death of Queen Elizabeth II has caused a "heartfelt outpouring of grief" in Britain and around the world.

Truss spoke Friday at the start of a special session of Parliament paying tribute to the queen. Truss called the monarch "the nation's greatest diplomat" and said her devotion to duty was an example to everyone.

The prime minister was officially appointed by the queen on Tuesday, just two days before her death. Truss said at the meeting, "she generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days." Normal business in Parliament has been suspended and lawmakers will spend two days offering their memories and reflections on the queen, who died Thursday after seven decades on the throne.

Senior lawmakers will also take an oath to King Charles III, the new monarch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)