Left Menu

Queen's death caused 'heartfelt outpouring of grief' around the world: UK PM Truss

Truss called the monarch the nations greatest diplomat and said her devotion to duty was an example to everyone.The prime minister was officially appointed by the queen on Tuesday, just two days before her death.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:05 IST
Queen's death caused 'heartfelt outpouring of grief' around the world: UK PM Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says the death of Queen Elizabeth II has caused a "heartfelt outpouring of grief" in Britain and around the world.

Truss spoke Friday at the start of a special session of Parliament paying tribute to the queen. Truss called the monarch "the nation's greatest diplomat" and said her devotion to duty was an example to everyone.

The prime minister was officially appointed by the queen on Tuesday, just two days before her death. Truss said at the meeting, "she generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days." Normal business in Parliament has been suspended and lawmakers will spend two days offering their memories and reflections on the queen, who died Thursday after seven decades on the throne.

Senior lawmakers will also take an oath to King Charles III, the new monarch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022