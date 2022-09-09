Left Menu

Old days of Lalu Yadav's regime are back, says BJP MP Sushil Modi on increasing murders in Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Friday took a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government and stated that the "old days of Lalu Yadav's regime are back" over the recent murders in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:23 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Friday took a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government and stated that the "old days of Lalu Yadav's regime are back" over the recent murders in Patna. While addressing the media persons in Patna, Bihar, Modi said, "Recently, incidents of murder took place in Patna. It seems like the old days of Lalu Yadav's regime are back, but he's (Bihar CM) silent & went to Delhi. After returning, he met Lalu Yadav, the symbol of crime and corruption. They can't handle law and order."

Earlier on Wednesday, two youths were shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's capital. While on August 17, a vegetable vendor's daughter was shot in the Indrapuri locality of the Sipara area of Beur PS in Patna.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

