Left Menu

India faces bankruptcy of vision: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country faces bankruptcy of vision for what its future should be and claimed that his party was against creation of monopolies and wanted fairness.India now faces a bankruptcy of vision for what the future of our country should be, he said on Twitter.We are for corporate India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:51 IST
India faces bankruptcy of vision: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country faces ''bankruptcy of vision'' for what its future should be and claimed that his party was against creation of monopolies and wanted fairness.

''India now faces a bankruptcy of vision for what the future of our country should be,'' he said on Twitter.

''We are for corporate India. We are against the idea of massive monopolies. We are against unfairness, be it against farmers or MSMEs. We will act to ensure fairness prevails,'' Gandhi also said.

The former Congress chief has hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ''not giving a vision'' to the country and accused it of promoting hatred and divisiveness among people. He has also accused the BJP of working for the interests of only a few big businessmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022