Left Menu

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is for spreading hatred: BJP leader slams Rahul Gandhi

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said this is not Bharat Jodo Yatra but 'Nafarat failayo Yatra.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:14 IST
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is for spreading hatred: BJP leader slams Rahul Gandhi
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said this is not Bharat Jodo Yatra but 'Nafarat failayo Yatra.' "This journey of Rahul Gandhi is to spread hatred. The way Congress has done the work of dividing the country into caste, region and religion for 60 years, even today they want to run the same politics. During 60 years of power, they have spread hatred among people," Thakor told ANI.

He further added that Congress was sitting in power for 60 years and did nothing. Further praising the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said, "Within 8 years of work, PM Modi brought the mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas which makes the country people rise above caste, region and religion. But the Congress is still engaged in spreading hatred." Thakor added that the plans of Congress to spread hatred will never succeed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi started his 3,570 km padayatra on Thursday after hoisting the national flag at a makeshift camp on the grounds of Vivekananda technical institute near Kanniyakumari beach. For the next five months or so, Rahul Gandhi and his 118 fellow travelers of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), are designated as Bharat yatris. The mission is to connect with common people and highlight the issues like unemployment and also start a dialogue with different sections of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022